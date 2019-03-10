Reminder: Daylight Saving Time returns this weekend

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Daylight Saving Time returns on Sunday, March 10, at 2:00 a.m.

Don't forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday night or when you wake up Sunday morning.

It's also a good time to take a moment to test or change out the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

In case your wondering, we'll "fall back" again on Sunday, November 3, 2019.