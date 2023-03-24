EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four years ago on March 24, 2019, El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Peter Herrera made the ultimate sacrifice.

Herrera was shot in the line of duty two days earlier, serving and protecting the Borderland community that he loved. He died from his injuries on May 24.

Sunday, the community will gather to remember Herrera and what he stood for.

The 3rd Annual Peter John Herrera Run will be held at Ascarate Park that day. The race will begin at 8 a.m.

Proceeds will benefit the Deputy Peter John Herrera Criminal Justice Scholarship Fund.

El Paso County Commissioners Court also designated Sunday, March 26, as Deputy Peter Herrera Day.

On March 22, 2019, Herrera pulled over Facundo Chavez on Chicken Ranch Road in San Elizario for failure to dim his high beam headlights and improperly displaying a dealer license plate.

When Herrera asked Chavez to step out of the vehicle, Chavez allegedly pulled out a gun and fired on Herrera at close range.

Chavez is facing the death penalty. The woman who was accompanying Chavez that night, Arlene Pina, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was given a 15-year sentence as part of a plea deal in May 2022.