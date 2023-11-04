EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s that time of year that thousands of El Pasoans dread — the end of daylight saving time and the return of standard time.

Before you head to bed Saturday night, move your clocks back an hour. A little confused — well, remember that old childhood adage of “spring forward and fall back” to remember which way the clocks get turned. Daylight saving time officially ends at 2 a.m. Sunday local time.

While it means an extra hour of sleep, it also means getting out of work for most of us when it’s already dark for the next few months.

Fire departments across the country also urge people to use the time change as a handy reminder to check their batteries on their smoke detectors to make sure they are in working order.

If you really hate the time change, Hawaii and parts of Arizona do not participate in daylight saving time and stay on standard time all year. The exception in Arizona is the sprawling Navajo Nations in the Four Corners region.

For those who are counting the days, we return to daylight saving time on March 10, 2024.