EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The remains of 30 people whose bodies were not claimed were buried at a Las Cruces cemetery during a solemn ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 24.
The unclaimed remains were buried at St. Joseph`s Cemetery in Las Cruces.
Each of the bodies was cremated and the remains have been in the custody of the Dona Ana County Health and Human Services Department for at least two years, as required by state law.
No family or friends have came forward to claim the remains.
Dona Ana County pays for the cremation and eventual burial costs of the remains of indigent individuals who die in Dona Ana County. They are interred at St. Joseph Cemetery.
The unclaimed remains of military veterans are buried each year at Santa Fe National Cemetery, with full military honors.
Cremains may be claimed by family or friends, by calling 575-525-5848. The names of the unclaimed follow:
Name – Date of birth and death
Richard Arce 11/23/1953 – 5/13/2021
Madeline Armstrong 7/27/1954 – 10/19/2021
Barbara Barbeau 2/19/1938 – 2/1/2021
Joseph H. Bell 2/9/1933 – 10/4/2020
Faith L. Bisaillon 5/28/1955 – 11/23/2020
Alfredo Cobos 11/17/1959 – 10/28/2020
Christopher Cole 3/14/1984 – 2/14/2021
Jacqueline Daniels 12/14/1965 – 12/14/2020
Jessie Davenport 11/19/1952 – 8/12/2021
Donald Dean 12/7/1988 – 7/16/2021
Baby Diaz 8/15/2021 – 8/15/2021
Jack Evans 9/5/1968 – 2/10/2021
Lawrence Felix 4/12/1950 – 2/10/2021
Tony Franks 3/5/1967 – 5/15/2021
Gloria Galeener 7/2/1941 – 11/6/2020
Wayne Lyons Garside 11/13/1953 – 12/9/2020
Glenn Hamm 10/16/1983 – 8/30/2021
James B. Jackson 9/27/1940 – 4/15/2021
Jose Luis Juarez 9/10/1960 – 8/26/2021
Floyd T. Jr. Maxey 11/8/1944 – 10/31/2020
Frank Nelson 6/13/1969 – 9/26/2021
Michael Partlow 12/28/1952 – 3/3/2021
Mary Pitts 6/13/1951 – 4/28/2021
Michael Quezada 11/17/1974 – 9/16/2021
Frederick N. Rodriguez 11/17/1952 – 5/8/2021
Billie J. Russell 7/4/1954 – 12/8/2020
Jerome Shoberg 12/10/1979 – 9/3/2021
Mathew Smith 8/21/1962 – 11/3/2020
Steven Stewart 6/7/1945 – 12/2/2020
Sally Ann Stroup 5/6/1949-1/15/2021