EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The remains of 30 people whose bodies were not claimed were buried at a Las Cruces cemetery during a solemn ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

The unclaimed remains were buried at St. Joseph`s Cemetery in Las Cruces.



Each of the bodies was cremated and the remains have been in the custody of the Dona Ana County Health and Human Services Department for at least two years, as required by state law.

No family or friends have came forward to claim the remains.

Dona Ana County pays for the cremation and eventual burial costs of the remains of indigent individuals who die in Dona Ana County. They are interred at St. Joseph Cemetery.



The unclaimed remains of military veterans are buried each year at Santa Fe National Cemetery, with full military honors.

Cremains may be claimed by family or friends, by calling 575-525-5848. The names of the unclaimed follow:

Name – Date of birth and death

Richard Arce 11/23/1953 – 5/13/2021

Madeline Armstrong 7/27/1954 – 10/19/2021

Barbara Barbeau 2/19/1938 – 2/1/2021

Joseph H. Bell 2/9/1933 – 10/4/2020

Faith L. Bisaillon 5/28/1955 – 11/23/2020

Alfredo Cobos 11/17/1959 – 10/28/2020

Christopher Cole 3/14/1984 – 2/14/2021

Jacqueline Daniels 12/14/1965 – 12/14/2020

Jessie Davenport 11/19/1952 – 8/12/2021

Donald Dean 12/7/1988 – 7/16/2021

Baby Diaz 8/15/2021 – 8/15/2021

Jack Evans 9/5/1968 – 2/10/2021

Lawrence Felix 4/12/1950 – 2/10/2021

Tony Franks 3/5/1967 – 5/15/2021

Gloria Galeener 7/2/1941 – 11/6/2020

Wayne Lyons Garside 11/13/1953 – 12/9/2020

Glenn Hamm 10/16/1983 – 8/30/2021

James B. Jackson 9/27/1940 – 4/15/2021

Jose Luis Juarez 9/10/1960 – 8/26/2021

Floyd T. Jr. Maxey 11/8/1944 – 10/31/2020

Frank Nelson 6/13/1969 – 9/26/2021

Michael Partlow 12/28/1952 – 3/3/2021

Mary Pitts 6/13/1951 – 4/28/2021

Michael Quezada 11/17/1974 – 9/16/2021

Frederick N. Rodriguez 11/17/1952 – 5/8/2021

Billie J. Russell 7/4/1954 – 12/8/2020

Jerome Shoberg 12/10/1979 – 9/3/2021

Mathew Smith 8/21/1962 – 11/3/2020

Steven Stewart 6/7/1945 – 12/2/2020

Sally Ann Stroup 5/6/1949-1/15/2021