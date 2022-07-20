EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department will fill up Ascarate Lake with 2000 pounds of catfish over the next couple of days in time for the “Bear-Foot in the Park” fishing tournament.

On Wednesday July 20, 12 p.m. all the way through Friday, July 22 6 p.m., approximately 2,000 pounds of catfish will be dropped in the big lake. No fishing is allowed in this time-frame.

The “Bear-Foot in the Park” is an overnight campout event that will be held Friday, July 22 and 23 beginning at 4:00 p.m. The event will include camping for tents and RVs, a moonlight swim session, movie, food trucks, and an overnight fishing tournament.

The fishing tournament is $25 for each entry and open to all ages and will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 22. The deadline to register is 4:30 p.m. Friday with the administrative office.

A Texas Fishing license is required for all anglers above 17 years old and can be purchased at any sporting goods store.

