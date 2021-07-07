Registration open for El Paso Municipal Court Summer program for youth, parents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The 2021 El Paso Municipal Court Summer Program has now opened registration for youth ages 10 to 17-years-old and their parents.



The 3-day program runs July 13 through July 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Municipal Court (810 E. Overland.)



During the program, participants will have the opportunity to attend presentations and take part in interactive activities to learn more about staying safe in the community.



“The summer program is a great opportunity for our youth to learn how they can make their community a better and safer community,” said Municipal Court Director Lilia Worrell. “Municipal Court wants to make sure our children stay safe and engaged in the community during the summer season.”

Space to join the Summer Program is limited. To register, call Municipal Court at (915) 212-0229 or send an email to JCM@elpasotexas.gov.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.