EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With Christmas just a few days away, and a drop in temperatures, The Salvation Army in El Paso says they are falling behind with the red kettle goal for 2022.

The annual Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser of the year. Every dollar donated supports programs that make a difference in the lives of people year-round in the community.

Individuals can still sign up as a volunteer bellringer to help reach their annual fundraising goal. You can visit RegisterToRing to select the location, day, and time you would like to ring.

“We can all make a difference in the lives of those we serve here in El Paso by giving generously. I encourage everyone to do more than drop in a few coins in the kettle when you hear the bell ringing this holiday season.” Claiborne Gallagher, Advisory Board Chair of The Salvation Army

For more information on the Red Kettle Campaign or The Salvation Army’s work in El Paso, you can click here.

