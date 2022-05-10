AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival lineup is out.

The festival will return to Zilker Park Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16 with more than 100 performances across eight stages. The 2022 lineup was released Tuesday.

Headliners for this year’s festival include Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves, SZA, Flume, Paramore and Lil Nas X.

Attendees will also see performances from Austin’s Asleep at the Wheel, James Blake, Carly Rae Jepsen, Noah Cyrus, Diplo and Georgetown’s Conan Gray.

Three-day general admission tickets go on sale for $295 Tuesday starting at noon. Three-day GA+ tickets — which includes private lounge access, complimentary soft drinks and lawn games — begin at $600. Single-day tickets will go on sale at a later date, along with single-day lineups.

More ACL ticket information is available online.

Austin City Limits Music Festival is presented by Austin-based C3 Presents, an organizer of Lollapalooza and a division of Live Nation.