EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Luchador and El Paso/Ciudad Juárez icon Cassandro ‘El Exotico’ will be the special guest of the Border AIDS Partnership (BAP) Red Gala Fashion Show on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The event will be at 7:30 p.m. and will be held at the El Paso Foundation Room located on 333 N. Oregon Street.

The fashion show will be opening El Paso Fashion Week, and the event will feature a runway highlighting local designers and boutiques from El Paso in efforts to raise awareness and funding for local AIDS/HIV support, according to BAP.

Tickets are $25 general admission and VIP tickets are $50 (which includes front-row seating and a drink). To purchase tickets, click here: Border AIDS Partnership – El Paso Community Foundation | Grants, Scholarships, and Philanthropy Services (epcf.org).

The new Amazon feature film, Cassandro, features the local wrestler and has already opened in theaters last month. The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime.