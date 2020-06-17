1  of  2
Breaking News
El Paso nearly has 4,000 COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths El Paso COVID-19 update: 7 new deaths, 37 new cases

Red Cross to begin testing donor blood for COVID-19 antibodies

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

The American Red Cross will now test all blood, plasma and platelet donations for COVID-19 antibodies, the organization announced on Monday.

The test will show whether the donor’s immune system has produced the antibodies for the coronavirus, even if the person has not had symptoms.

The antibody test, which is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, does not diagnose donors with a current infection.

Donors can expect results within seven to 10 days either on the Red Cross Blood Donor App or website.

“During these uncertain times, the Red Cross hopes that testing for COVID-19 antibodies will provide its valued donors insight into whether they may have been exposed to this coronavirus,” the Red Cross said in a news release.

The Red Cross hopes the tests will increase interest in donation, which has dropped off severely since the pandemic began.

Blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled. The FDA loosened eligibility guidelines in April to expand the pool of possible donors.

“There is an urgent need for blood donations right now to meet the needs of patients in hospitals as surgical procedures and treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to COVID-19 resume,” the Red Cross said.

Blood drives are still being canceled “as many businesses and community organizations restrict the number of individuals at their locations, creating challenges for a stable blood supply.”

To schedule an appointment to give blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or activate the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

TWC plans to reinstate work search requirements July 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "TWC plans to reinstate work search requirements July 6"

Grandma Coco celebrates 100th Birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grandma Coco celebrates 100th Birthday"

Texas Democratic Party asks Supreme Court to hear its case on mail-in voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas Democratic Party asks Supreme Court to hear its case on mail-in voting"

Rhinos to join North American Hockey League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rhinos to join North American Hockey League"

El Paso bar owner responds to TABC warning, sends message to public

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso bar owner responds to TABC warning, sends message to public"

Texas mayors urge governor to grant them the authority to require face coverings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas mayors urge governor to grant them the authority to require face coverings"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link