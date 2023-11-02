EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a recycling plant on fire late Wednesday night, Nov. 1, in Central El Paso.

The Fire Department released a statement on their X page at around 11 p.m., stating that a recycling plant caught on fire at Coles St. and E Paisano Dr.

The fire was upgraded to a condition 3 fire, but crews were able to knock it down, and checked for hot spots. No injuries were reported.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.