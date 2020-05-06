Recovered COVID-19 patients now allowed to donate plasma

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Donating plasma to produce a potential treatment for the disease is one way people can help make a difference during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talecris Plasma Resources Plasma Donor Centers announced that people who have recovered from COVID-19 will now be allowed to donate their plasma at any of their plasma donor centers.

According to a release, the plasma will be used to produce a hyperimmune globulin that, if proven effective, could potentially treat COVID-19.

“For individuals who have recovered from COVID-19, donating plasma at one of Grifols’ donor centers to produce a potential treatment for the disease is a way they can help make a difference during this exceptional time,” said Dr. Marilyn Rosa-Bray, Grifols Chief Medical Officer and Vice President Quality, Regulatory Compliance & Laboratories. “This hyperimmune globulin would offer treating physicians a predictable and consistent dosing of the antibody against the virus that causes COVID-19.”

Recovered COVID-19 individuals interested in donating should call 1-866-END-CV19 where trained Grifols specialists will prescreen potential donors and direct them to their local Grifols plasma donor center.

Interested donors must have a diagnosis made with a test (nasal swab or blood) and complete resolution of COVID-19 symptoms at least 28 days prior to donation, or complete resolution of symptoms at least 14 days prior to donation along with a negative molecular test for COVID-19, as well as meet routine eligibility criteria for normal source plasma donation.

To learn more visit www.grifolsplasma.com.