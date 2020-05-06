Recovered COVID-19 patients now allowed to donate plasma

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Donating plasma to produce a potential treatment for the disease is one way people can help make a difference during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talecris Plasma Resources Plasma Donor Centers announced that people who have recovered from COVID-19 will now be allowed to donate their plasma at any of their plasma donor centers.

According to a release, the plasma will be used to produce a hyperimmune globulin that, if proven effective, could potentially treat COVID-19. 

“For individuals who have recovered from COVID-19, donating plasma at one of Grifols’ donor centers to produce a potential treatment for the disease is a way they can help make a difference during this exceptional time,” said Dr. Marilyn Rosa-Bray, Grifols Chief Medical Officer and Vice President Quality, Regulatory Compliance & Laboratories. “This hyperimmune globulin would offer treating physicians a predictable and consistent dosing of the antibody against the virus that causes COVID-19.”

Recovered COVID-19 individuals interested in donating should call 1-866-END-CV19 where trained Grifols specialists will prescreen potential donors and direct them to their local Grifols plasma donor center.

 Interested donors must have a diagnosis made with a test (nasal swab or blood) and complete resolution of COVID-19 symptoms at least 28 days prior to donation, or complete resolution of symptoms at least 14 days prior to donation along with a negative molecular test for COVID-19, as well as meet routine eligibility criteria for normal source plasma donation.

To learn more visit www.grifolsplasma.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Crossing flowers from Juarez to El Paso Valentine's Day do's and don'ts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crossing flowers from Juarez to El Paso Valentine's Day do's and don'ts"

El Paso Agents Prevent Human Smuggling Attempt

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Agents Prevent Human Smuggling Attempt"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 5/6"

Local businesses protest to reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local businesses protest to reopen"

Guillen Middle teachers host impromptu parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guillen Middle teachers host impromptu parade"

Loretto Alumni come together to 'adopt' a Senior

Thumbnail for the video titled "Loretto Alumni come together to 'adopt' a Senior"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz