Record number of patients in ICU; 5 additional COVID-19 deaths reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Department of Public Health has reported 5 additional deaths and 196 new COVID-19 cases.

According to a release, all patients has underlying conditions. They include:

1 male in his 60s

4 males in their 80s

El Paso now has 11,769 cases, and 184 deaths.

A new record high for El Paso with 110 patients in the ICU. As of today there are 290 hospitalizations, 42 patients on ventilators, and 7,616 patients reported as having recovered from COVID-19.

The borderland currently reports 3,969 active cases.

