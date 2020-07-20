Record number of patients in ICU; 5 additional COVID-19 deaths reported

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Department of Public Health has reported 5 additional deaths and 196 new COVID-19 cases.

According to a release, all patients has underlying conditions. They include:

  • 1 male in his 60s
  • 4 males in their 80s

El Paso now has 11,769 cases, and 184 deaths.

A new record high for El Paso with 110 patients in the ICU. As of today there are 290 hospitalizations, 42 patients on ventilators, and 7,616 patients reported as having recovered from COVID-19.

The borderland currently reports 3,969 active cases.

For a more detailed look at the number of cases, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso Nurse who contracted COVID-19 leaves hospital after 49-day battle

Beat the Heat

NMAA releases amended 2020-21 sports calendar

El Paso Primary Runoff Election Results

Texas primary runoff shows more than 4% boost in early voting numbers compared to 2016

LCPS votes to rename Oñate High School

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz