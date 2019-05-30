Record number of migrants caught crossing illegally in El Paso on Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Border Patrol captured more than 1,000 migrants Wednesday morning after they illegally crossed into the country.

The 1,036 migrants were in a singled group that was immediately taken into custody somewhere between Bridge of Americas and Stanton Street Bridge, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release said.

“The apprehension of 1,036 individuals in a single group – the largest group ever encountered by Border Patrol agents – demonstrates the severity of the border security and humanitarian crisis at our Southwest border,” said CBP Deputy Commissioner Robert E. Perez. “The dedicated men and women of CBP, and in particular the U.S Border Patrol, are doing their very best every day to address the influx of family units and unaccompanied children.”

The apprehension was touted by President Donald Trump on Twitter Thursday.

The group was made up of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, the release said. Most of the people were family units and unaccompanied children.