Record daily rainfall registered in Las Cruces on Monday

Plenty of rain has been falling in Las Cruces since 7 a.m. Monday.

A storm system moved through the area, producing heavy rainfall for much of El Paso and Las Cruces, along with a major cool down.

Las Cruces officially shattered the daily total rainfall record. The rain gauge at New Mexico State University Monday read 2.31″ of rain and counting.

The record for daily rainfall on June 10th was set in 1996 at 1.87″, which means the Mesilla Valley has set a new record.

El Paso managed to set some records too, not for rainfall, but for the coolest afternoon high. The Sun City hit a high of 72° overnight, just barely beating the record of 73° set back in 1965.

This cool and wet weather will soon come to an end as we expect to dry out and heat up on Tuesday.