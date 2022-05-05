EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Within the past week, a 2 year old child was attacked by a coyote on a porch in Dallas, another child attacked on a beach in California. Texas Parks and Wildlife El Paso say coyotes are common, with more sightings coming in the evening and at night.

Although it’s rare when a coyote attacks humans, in recent happenings in Texas and California, along with urban development spreading into wildlife territory, a local Texas Parks & Wildlife expert says there are some things to keep in mind if you come across a coyote.

If you’re seeing them during the day, or early in the morning, or in the afternoon, then it’s time to be a little bit more concerned and you can take what we call ‘passive aversion conditioning’ like squirt them with a water gun, shout or yell at them. Lois Balin, Urban Wildlife Biologist, Texas Parks & Wildlife El Paso

Residents of one Northeast El Paso neighborhood at the base of the Franklin Mountains tell KTSM that dogs in the neighborhood have been attacked, and that coyotes can be heard yapping at night.

“You know it’s always a concern when there’s a wild animal,” said Susan Wiggs, a Northeast El Paso resident.

Wiggs says she hasn’t had any issues although she does see them.

“They only come at night. I’ve never seen them during the daytime we usually see them more when there’s no water when there’s a drought,” said Wiggs.

Lois Balin with Texas Parks and Wildlife says if a coyote starts following or showing aggression more measures need to be taken.

“Clanging pots together or using strobe lights or actually trying to get the coyotes attention and letting it know it’s not welcome, it’s not welcome in the area,” said Balin.

Balin says if a coyote chases you, never run and if a coyote is aggressive contact the Texas Parks and Wildlife or animal control.

