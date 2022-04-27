EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rebuilding Together El Paso with volunteers from the SHEBuilds program constructed a new breakroom within the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank. The completion of this project marks the effort to expand the volunteer presence of the food bank. That is why the organization is honoring its volunteers this coming Friday.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger relies on volunteers to feed those in need, and now they have a new facility to accommodate them better.

Rebuilding Together El Paso works proactively and collaboratively with community leaders, long-term residents, funders, and volunteers to foster dialogue and create safe, healthy communities through its national network.

Rebuilding Together El Paso is a non-profit organization. Our mission is to preserve and revitalize houses and communities. RTEP has a program to empower women’s in-home repair needs with hands-on education through our SheBuilds program. Look for Rebuilding Together El Paso #Shebuilds on Facebook (Meta).

For more information and donations visit the web site:

https://www.RebuildingTogetherElPaso.org