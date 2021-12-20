Rare number of fires over weekend, EPFD believes incidents isolated

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) This past weekend El Paso firefighters extinguished three large fires. Two in Central El Paso and one in East El Paso.

A spokesperson for the El Paso Fire Department says it’s rare to have that number of fires so close together. However, the spokesperson says the department believes the incidents were isolated and not related but are under investigation.

On Monday evening, 24 hours after the fire broke out, fire crews could still be seen working to extinguish embers below the ruble at a warehouse that caught on fire at the 1800 block of East Mills on Sunday night.

“It’s been the biggest one in at least six years,” said Enrique Duenas-Aguilar a Spokesperson for the El Paso Fire Department.

El Pasoan Thomas McAlear who works nearby the warehouse describing what the scene of the warehouse fire was like Sunday night.

“Right on my tail with their lights and sirens blaring I’m thinking what did I do wrong and before I could even get pulled over they blasted around me and by the time I got back to work here I see this whole chaos the streets were flooded all the roads were blocked off,” said McAlear

Churchgoers and the pastor of a church that rents space in the warehouse came to see the damage on Monday.

“I was at home when I saw the news that it was burning, and I saw that it was the church, and I called the pastor so I could know what was happening,” said Joanna Arregongo a Nueva Jerusulum church member.

The Pastor of the church telling KTSM 9 News it’s only been open for nine months.

“Last night they notified us that it was on fire, and we were sad,” said Felix Villa the Pastor of Nueva Jerusalem Church.

The other large fire that broke out on Sunday but earlier in the day was on Yandell. EPFD says two houses caught on fire one that was abandoned and is a total loss and another that was occupied but is not livable at the moment.

A mother and son who live next to the abandoned house describe what they saw.

“Were you scared that it was your house,” asked a KTSM reporter. “Oh oh oh, yes, yes, because my mom was here and is more than 80,” said the son.

“I looked outside the window and I saw flames and then we all went outside,” said the mother.

Before either of these fires broke out on Sunday, another fire was extinguished in East El Paso at Tony’s Burrito House on Saturday.

