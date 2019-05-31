Rapper Cardi B reschedules El Paso concert to October

FILE – This Feb. 10, 2019 file photo shows Cardi B at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. According to WNBC she was in a New York court room on Friday, April 19, 2019 where she rejected a plea deal in a case stemming from a New York strip club melee in the […]

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso rap fans will soon get another chance to “party with Cardi” at the El Paso County Coliseum this fall.

As KTSM previously reported, Cardi B postponed her May 21 concert due to complications with plastic surgery.

According to a news release, the rapper will now take the stage on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Tickets purchased for the original show will be honored on the new performance date, officials say.

To purchase tickets, click HERE or call the El Paso County Coliseum Box Office at (915) 533-9899.