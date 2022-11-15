LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested Los Angeles-based rapper Blueface on Tuesday on charges including attempted murder in connection to an early October shooting.

Officers arrested Johnathan Porter, 25, also known as Blueface, around 2:40 p.m. outside of a business in the 300 block of Hughes Center Drive, police said.

Porter was arrested on charges relating to an Oct. 8 shooting in the 6300 block of Windy Road near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sunset Road, police said.

Porter was booked into the CCDC on warrants for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure.