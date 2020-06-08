Rapid COVID-19 testing now available in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — MD Medical Group will begin to offer the newest FDA approved diagnostic test in El Paso that is designed for the rapid detection of COVID-19.

The rapid test will allow to test more individuals in El Paso by providing test results in 15 minutes.

According to a release, first responders are requesting the rapid test from employers that are eager to have their employees tested so they can return to work safely.

This new form of testing will make it easy for anyone to get tested that is experiencing symptoms or is asymptomatic, and not experiencing symptoms but might have been exposed to the virus.

The MD Medical Group testing location is 1570 Lomaland Dr. Suite A El Paso, TX 79935.

To ease traffic and wait times appointments are required, same-day appointments are also available. Call or text at 1-888-776-5252, Monday to Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm to make an appointment.

Patients that are 2 years and older, including adults can be tested.