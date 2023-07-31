A truck carrying fuel caught fire on July 11 on the ramp connecting I-10 to I-25 on July 11.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The ramp connecting Interstate 10 East to I-25 North in Las Cruces will remain closed until repairs can be made, the New Mexico Department of Transportation said Monday, July 31.

At about 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, a tanker loaded with diesel fuel overturned on the I-10 to I-25 ramp, catching fire. The driver was able to free himself before the truck and trailer were fully engulfed, burning for several hours. Due to the high heat, the bridge deck and other bridge components were severely damaged, according to NMDOT.

A commercial vehicle fire damaged the ramp connecting I-10 to I-25 in Las Cruces. Photos courtesy of NMDOT.

A commercial vehicle fire damaged the ramp connecting I-10 to I-25 in Las Cruces. Photos courtesy of NMDOT.

A commercial vehicle fire damaged the ramp connecting I-10 to I-25 in Las Cruces. Photos courtesy of NMDOT.

Engineers have since determined the structural integrity of the bridge is still intact, the agency reported.

The department says it is securing emergency funds and a contractor to make the required repairs. The overall bridge structure repairs are estimated at just under $1 million and roadway repairs are estimated at $30,000. The ramp has no known reopening date at this time.

For current information visit: New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.