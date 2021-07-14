Ramon’s Transfer moving company providing high paying job opportunities, college tuition assistance

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) — El Paso moving company, Ramon’s Transfer, is offering tuition assistance along with summer job opportunities to interested students.

The biggest question for most companies is “how do you get and keep the best employees?

“You get the best employees by paying them what they are worth and giving them a leg up in life. And you give them a leg up in life by providing them a way to know that when they are done with their job at Ramon’s Transfer or a job like Ramon’s Transfer, but in this case, our company, that they’ll have college under their belt,” Chris Telles, family business spokesperson for Ramon’s Transfer.

Ramon’s Transfer moving company is currently hiring for summer mover and driver positions while offering to pay up to two community college classes per semester, equivalent to 6 credit hours and hundreds of dollars in savings.

Positions at Ramon’s Transfer begin at $15 an hour.

“Qualifications, you just have to have a clean criminal background, you have to have a clean driving record for insurance purposes, and you have to have the ability to speak with customers in a dignified way, and you have to be able to lift 60 pounds at least,” Chris Telles, family business spokesperson for Ramon’s Transfer.

Telles said the jobs are for those who don’t mind getting sweaty and jokes they may not need to retain their gym membership.

Jobs are available for both men and women ages 18 and over. Employees will have to remain in good standing and continue their employment at Ramon’s Transfer in order to keep receiving tuition assistance.

Applications must be received no later than Friday, July 23.