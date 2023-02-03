EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rally Point Coffee is waking up the Borderland with a top-secret recipe, telling KTSM it’s not just caffeine.

“So, we started with local roasted coffee the highest quality, and then we got everyone the option to add a shot of liquor to any drink we make. So, whether they’re having a frappuccino, a tea, or a coffee. Anything we make, they can add a shot of liquor to.” said McGee.

Managing Partner Mark McGee says his daughter Sofia McGee is the one who squared him away when opening up the coffee shop over a year ago.

“I had the basic idea then again, my daughter is the one who did the recipes, the menu, the panini. A lot of the decorating was all my daughter,” said McGee.

The idea came about when McGee was in the Army and use to look at higher ups with a coffee in their hand during formation.

“I always had a pretty good idea that they probably had a little shot of something in there, a little hair of the dog,” said McGee.

The Fort Bliss Veteran served in the U.S. Army for six years and says he’s always had the plan to open up a coffee shop in El Paso after meeting his wife.

“I’m like so many guys in the Army, we come here, and we stay. We’ll been married for 27 years next month.” said McGee.

Aside from working with his daughter, Mcgee also has a son who works next door.

“We have my son’s craft beer bar called Craft Box where he has 20 craft beers on tap. Maybe 30 to 40 in fridge.” said McGee.

Adding that he also has nephews who own the Wing Shack next door.

Since mom-and-pop businesses have been booming in the Borderland. McGee encourages Veterans to have a prior plan when opening a business.

“The first thing I did is that I went out and talked to every coffee shop in town. I got their advice, I found out where they got their supplies from, I wrote down everything they said. Not to mention there’s funding available, if you have that right idea, there’s always somebody who’s willing to back you.” said McGee.

The family tells KTSM there is future expansion plans for the coffee shop.

Such as their new location on Edgemere and Rich Beem Blvd. in June, Mcgee says. Adding that a drive through will be available next week at the Transmountain location.

“The drive through will be the same hours. Pull up in the back side of our building and you’ll be able to put in an order and we will bring the coffee out to you.”

If you want to kick start your day, check out their menu and hours of operations at Rally Point Coffee here.

