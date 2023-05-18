EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Raiz Federal Credit Union is providing over $120,000 in grants and scholarship opportunities to students, teachers and local non-profit organizations, according to a release sent by the credit union.

The credit union says they have “always shared a passion for supporting education, dating back to its founding in 1936 as El Paso Area Teachers Federal Credit Union.”

The credit union also provides opportunities for the community to receive scholarship awards to achieve a higher education.

“When we invest in the leaders of our community, we are investing in a brighter future for El Paso,” said Max Villaronga, Raiz president and CEO.

In addition, applicants of these scholarships and grants must be Raiz members or a registered certified 501 (c) 3 organization. Student transcripts will be taken into consideration for qualifying applicants.

The following is a list of scholarships and grants that the credit union is offering:

A $1,000 Community Scholarship will be awarded to ten high school or college students.

A $1,000 Community Scholarship for Raiz team members will be awarded to two high school or college students who are either Raiz team members or dependents of Raiz team members are eligible to receive this award.

A $5,000 Michael Sandoval STEM Scholarship – In memory of Raiz’s late VP of e-Commerce Michael Sandoval, one student will be awarded the scholarship for their pursuit in a future in STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics).

A $5,000 “Raizing Leaders” UTEP College of Business Administration’s Banking Academy Scholarship will be awarded to two students enrolled in the UTEP College of Business Administration’s Banking Academy.

A $5,000 “Raizing Leaders” UTEP College of Education Scholarship will be awarded to two students enrolled in the UTEP College of Education pursuing a career in education.

to two students enrolled in the UTEP College of Education pursuing a career in education. A $3,500 “Raiz Up” Professional Development Grant will be awarded to one teacher per Region 19 school district, for a total of 12 teachers to attend a professional development conference or training of their choice.

A $25,000 “Together We Raiz” Community Grant will be awarded to two local non-profit organizations to help fund their needs such as new equipment, programs, staff development, materials and more.

All applications are now open and will be available until Fall 2023. Winners will be notified in October and awards will be issued in November.

For more information about application deadlines and requirements visit www.raiz.us/blog.