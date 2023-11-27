EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Raiz Federal Credit Union, formerly known as Teachers Federal Credit Union, will announce $82,500 in scholarships and grants to students, professional educators and nonprofit organizations.

The credit union will host a special ceremony from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28 at Region 19 Head Start, 11670 Chito Samaniego Dr.

When Raiz FCU rebranded in July 2022 it announced its Raiz Up Professional Development Grant to give back to teachers in Region 19 and the Together We Raiz Community Grant to support two nonprofits who are making an impact on the community.