EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Raiz Federal Credit Union, in collaboration with El Paso Zoo Society, is introducing the new El Paso Zoo Society Debit Card.

Courtesy of Raiz FCU

The partnership is part of the Spirit Debit Card program, which provides an opportunity for Raiz members to support local organizations by donating funds to the participating organization of their choice. In this case, it allows the community to make a meaningful impact on the lives of animals while shopping, according to the credit union.

So, how does the debit card work? For every non-PIN transaction made with the El Paso Zoo Society Debit Card, the credit union donates $0.05 to the El Paso Zoo Society.

The credit union is also offering an incentive by increasing the donation amount to $0.10 for each qualifying transaction made in the next three years. Additionally, debit cardholders will receive a 5% discount when purchasing an Annual Zoo Membership, according to the press release.

“We strongly believe in the power of community and are thrilled to partner with the El Paso Zoo Society to make a positive impact with our members for local wildlife,” said Alejandro Yu, VP of Marketing. “By choosing the El Paso Zoo Society Debit Card, you are actively preserving local wildlife and contributing to community enrichment.”

To learn more about the El Paso Zoo Society Debit Card or to request yours today, visit www.raiz.us.