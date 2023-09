EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Raiz Federal Credit Union held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday morning, Sept. 22, at the construction site for its new business services center which will be located near the El Paso International Airport.

Miguel Paredes/KTSM 9 News

Raiz FCU held the ceremony at 11 a.m. on Friday and says the center will be located on 6601 Continental Dr.

For more information on Raiz FCU, click here: Credit Union El Paso | Raiz.