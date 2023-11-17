EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Raiz Federal Credit Union (FCU) and El Paso’s Children Hospital (EPCH) held a press conference on Friday morning, Nov. 17, celebrating the one-year anniversary of the EPCH Spirit Debit Card.

Raiz FCU also donated $10,000 to EPCH to help support the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital in providing life-saving care for children in need.

Tony Pina/KTSM 9 News

Raiz FCU says the spirt debit card is a community give-back program that is exclusively available to Raiz members.

For every non-PIN transaction made using the spirit debit card, Raiz says it donates $0.05 to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

“These donations are used to purchase equipment, tools, family care grants, and resources required to provide the best care for children and their families in our community who need it the most,” Raiz FCU said.