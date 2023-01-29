A drawing of the new Stanton branch of Raiz Federal Credit Union that is scheduled to open in fall 2023,.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Raiz Federal Credit Union broke ground last week on a new Downtown El Paso branch.

The soon-to-be Stanton branch will be located at 300 Montana Avenue at the corner of Stanton and Montana.

The plans call for a branch that includes two drive-thru lanes and a 24/7 ATM lobby.

“It’s with great pride that we reach yet another milestone with the beginning of our newest Raiz branch,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Max Villaronga.

“This location is very special; it will allow us to bring our products and services to a unique, historic, and diverse community – from students, families, and working professionals to military and retirees,” he continued.

The Star on the Franklin Mountains was lit on Thursday, Jan. 26 in honor of the groundbreaking. Construction of the branch is projected to be completed in the Fall of 2023.

For more project updates on the construction of the branch, visit www.raiz.us.