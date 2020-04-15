Raising Cane’s to host Facebook Live performances and fundraisers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One of the ways that Raising Cane’s is filling the void of missed plans due to COVID-19 is with the launch of its Cane’s In The Moment Virtual Entertainment Series.

According to a release, the series will feature a different artist or group every Wednesday and Friday through April 29.

During every concert, Raising Cane’s will host a fundraiser for healthcare workers or disaster relief organizations, a release said.

“As we all adjust to the current realities of life, it’s easy to get bogged down and focus on everything you aren’t doing,” said Raising Cane’s Founder, Owner & Co-CEO Todd Graves in a release. “So we wanted to do what we could to spread some joy and entertainment while also showing gratitude for the brave men and women that are serving on the frontlines. We invite everyone to join the ‘Cane’s In The Moment’ initiative as we try to shine a light during these dark times.”

Every performance will be played on Facebook Live @RaisingCanesChickenFingers. For the performance schedule and more information about Raising Cane’s Virtual Entertainment Series, visit https://raisingcanes.com/virtualentertainment.