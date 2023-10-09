CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’ve ever wanted to learn to play disc golf, you don’t want to miss the upcoming disc golf clinic in Shreveport.

Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation has teamed up with the Shreveport-Bossier Disc Golf Union to create a free Disc Golf Clinic that will cover everything you need to know to begin playing disc golf or improve your game.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, the clinic will be held at Ford Park, 5784 Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport from 10 a.m. until noon.

Loner discs will be provided at the clinic, but attendees are encouraged to bring discs, too.

An adult must accompany minors under age 10.

The clinic is free, as is the Raising Cane ’s-sponsored free grab-and-go lunch.

To register for the event, contact Mary Murphy at 318-220-6284 or visit www.caddoparks.org