Raising Cane’s selling neck gaiters to assist YMCA of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Raising Cane’s will begin selling neck gaiters, and 100% of the proceeds will go to the YMCA of El Paso.

According to a release, the money will go towards free YMCA of El Paso memberships for healthcare workers and their families.

The Y has been providing wellness checks for seniors, 285 daily meals to children and families, free virtual workouts, and free access to Internet at all facilities.

The YMCA of El Paso plans to open its doors on May 18 in the safest manner possible, a release said.

“The partnership between the YMCA and Raising Cane’s allows us to come together to thank the El Paso healhtcare community.”