EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School District Board of Trustees has approved a budget for the 2023-24 school year that includes employee raises ranging from 2 to 4% and a one-time lump-sum payment of $500 per full-time employee.

The total budget was approved for $480.6 million, according to a news release sent out by the district on Tuesday, June 20.

The budget was approved Monday night at the school board’s regular meeting, and

includes a $14.3 million employee compensation plan that calls for the following pay raises

from “the mid-point” of the salary scale, according to the release:

4 % for full-time hourly employees (also classified as paraprofessionals or ancillary);

3.65 % for teachers, nurses and librarians;

and 2% for administration.

With these pay raises, the beginning teacher salary at Ysleta ISD now increases to

$60,500 annually, effective July 1, according to the news release.



“On behalf of all employees at the Ysleta Independent School District, I’d like to

thank our dedicated Board of Trustees for providing salary increases to all of our

professional families,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Xavier De La Torre said.

“From custodians and clerks to teachers and administrators, every Ysleta ISD

employee works collaboratively toward providing a well-rounded, quality, and engaging

educational experience and learning environment for all of our students.”



In addition, full-time personnel who are employed on Nov. 10 will also receive a $500

“workforce stabilization stipend” on either Nov. 30 (monthly employees) or Dec. 1 (biweekly

employees).

Also, Ysleta ISD employees will not see an increase in their contributions

toward their current health premiums.

The district is also offering several sign-on bonuses for select new hires, including

$2,500 for Ysleta ISD graduates who return to the district to teach; $5,000 for bilingual/dual

language teachers; and $10,000 for Special Education teachers, diagnosticians, speech

language pathologists, occupational therapists and psychologists.