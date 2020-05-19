RaiderAid Food Pantry receiving many community donations during COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The RaiderAid Food Pantry hosted by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso is receiving a lot of contributions from community members and businesses who want to ensure students in need are receiving essential food items and pantry staples.

Contributions in recent weeks include:

The donation of instant ramen, canned pinto beans, cookies, bottled water, pasta, chips and tomato sauce from Paul and Suzanne Dipp, owners of Economy Cash & Carry.

An Albertson’s grocery gift card from Stephen Peterson, owner of 3Pete Logistics, LLC.

100 pounds of pinto beans from Food City Supermarkets. The pinto beans were separated into four-pound bags to be distributed to 25 students.

According to a release, the RaiderAid Food Pantry has seen an increase in demand since the COVID-19 pandemic hit El Paso.

“Recent donations for the food pantry are greatly appreciated, as they go directly to supporting our students,” said Javier Calzadillas, senior analyst at TTUHSC El Paso’s Foster School of Medicine. “Our institution is heavily focused on the holistic well-being of each and every one of our students, and food security supports the most basic physical wellness needs. By having access to this resource, our students are better able to focus on their academic and extracurricular success rather than where their next meal is coming from.”

The pantry is open to all TTUHSC El Paso students and can be accessed any day of the week. Nonperishable items for breakfast, lunch and dinner are available, as well as some cold items and drinks, a release said.

To donate to the TTUHSC El Paso RaiderAid Food Pantry, contact Valerie A. Garcia, Director of Development for Institutional Advancement, at valerie.a.garcia@ttuhsc.edu.