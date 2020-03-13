Rage Against the Machine postpones first half of their tour due to Coronavirus

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rage Against the Machine announced via Facebook the postponement of the first half of their tour.

“Due to the current outbreak and ban on public gatherings we are postponing the first half of our tour,” the Facebook post read.

Rage Against the Machine says the safety and health of the people who attend their shows are of “utmost importance.”

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the newly scheduled shows. New dates will be announced soon.

July and August’s shows remain on schedule.

