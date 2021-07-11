Raffle to win seats on Virgin Galactic space flight announced

This Saturday, May 22, 2021 image provided by Virgin Galactic shows the release of VSS Unity from VMS Eve and ignition of rocket motor over Spaceport America, N.M. Virgin Galactic finally has the federal government’s approval to start launching customers into space from New Mexico. Richard Branson’s rocketship company announced the Federal Aviation Administration’s updated license on Friday, June 25. It’s the final hurdle in Virgin Galactic’s years-long effort to send paying passengers on short space hops. (Virgin Galactic via AP)

Truth or Consequences, NM (KTSM) — After Sir Richard Branson’s successful launch and return from space on Sunday, now you may have a chance to win seats on a commercial space flight.

During a press conference after returning to earth, Branson announced his partnership with a fundraising company called Omaze to raffle off seats on a Virgin Galatic space flight.

The raffle includes two seats on Virgin Galatic VSS Unity and a tour of Spaceport America in Truth or Consequences New Mexico.

Virgin Galatic shared a tweet made by Omaze after Sunday’s launch congratulating Branson and gave a link to enter the raffle.

Congratulations to @richardbranson and @virgingalactic for dreaming so big! Now it’s your turn…



You could make history and win two seats on one of the FIRST Virgin Galactic commercial spaceflights!



ENTER NOW: https://t.co/WmZo2aixYb#VirginGalactic #RichardBranson #Omaze pic.twitter.com/9qLGKctmnw — Omaze (@omaze) July 11, 2021

“You could make history and win two seats on one of the FIRST Virgin Galactic commercial spaceflights!” the tweet from Omaze a fundraising company’s tweet read.

In the tweet, it said to enter online.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.