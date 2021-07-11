Raffle to win seats on Virgin Galactic space flight announced

Truth or Consequences, NM (KTSM) — After Sir Richard Branson’s successful launch and return from space on Sunday, now you may have a chance to win seats on a commercial space flight.
During a press conference after returning to earth, Branson announced his partnership with a fundraising company called Omaze to raffle off seats on a Virgin Galatic space flight.
The raffle includes two seats on Virgin Galatic VSS Unity and a tour of Spaceport America in Truth or Consequences New Mexico.
Virgin Galatic shared a tweet made by Omaze after Sunday’s launch congratulating Branson and gave a link to enter the raffle.
“You could make history and win two seats on one of the FIRST Virgin Galactic commercial spaceflights!” the tweet from Omaze a fundraising company’s tweet read.
In the tweet, it said to enter online.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.