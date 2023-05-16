EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —SISD’s John Drugan School will be presented with a $10,000 computer lab gift from Rack Room Shoes on Wednesday, May 17 at 9:30 a.m.

Ricardo Mendez, sixth grade science teacher at John Drugan School will also be awarded with a $500 gift card from the retailer for being named one of the five winners of Rack Room Shoes’ nationwide “Teacher of the Year Contest.”

The contest is an annual competition held by the retailer in which customers nominate teachers who have “positively impacted their lives and their children’s lives,” according to the press release sent by SISD.