EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A racist comment was made by someone overheard on a hot microphone during the broadcast of the Anthony-Hawley Class 2A Division I Bi-District Playoff game on Thursday night.

An unknown male can be heard at halftime of the game saying about the Anthony High School team, “they’re not very big. I thought they’d be some pretty decent size. You know? Some chalupa-eating bastards, but they’re pretty small, honestly.”

At this time, it is unclear who may have made the remark. The game was being streamed by Wink Independent School District’s YouTube page, but there were no announcers on the broadcast of the neutral site game and the comment was overheard off of a microphone picking up audio from around the stadium.

During last night’s game against Hawley High School (played in Wink), the broadcast’s microphone picked up ‘spectators’ talking about… | Instagram

The comments in the video began to go viral on social media on Friday, after they were posted online.

Wink superintendent Scotty Carman told KTSM that the camera the school uses to stream games on its YouTube page is the football program’s HUDL camera, which automatically activates based on movement on the football field and operates on its own during the game. Carman also told KTSM that the male voice on the broadcast was not a voice he recognized.

Hawley ISD released a statement from superintendent Dr. Cassidy McBrayer, Hawley High School Principal Nikki Grisham and Athletic Director Mitch Ables. Hawley ISD said that it was not their announcers and also apologized to Anthony’s team, while vowing to attempt to determine who the person was that made the comment.

“Late this afternoon, Hawley ISD was made aware of inappropriate comments made during half-time of the playoff game last night. We received a copy of the video, which was captured outside the press box with the NFHS camera that belongs to Wink. Our local announcers were not involved in the incident. We do not even have announcers that were recording in association with that camera link,” the statement reads. “The inappropriate comments were made by a spectator near the press box. As we had not only Hawley ISD, but several Wink ISD fans and students, we are not certain we can identify the individual who made the comments. I am certain that it was not our local announcers. They did not even have connection during half-time. Several individuals who were listening to that broadcast have confirmed that it was not stated by Bearcats announcers, and that our broadcast feed was dead during halftime.”

The statement from Hawley ISD continued, “We do not, IN ANY WAY, condone the behavior, and if we identify that individual as a Hawley staff or student, it will be handled immediately. If the individual is a Hawley fan, we will address that as well. It is heartbreaking that any individual can make such derogatory comments, especially directed at student athletes on either side. Just this morning, I emailed the superintendent, high school principal, and athletic director from Anthony, thanking them for their students’ interactions with our kids. Then, for this to happen this afternoon, is awful. As the superintendent, I personally, would like to express my sincere apologies to the students at Anthony. The comments and behavior are inexcusable. We are angered that Hawley has been portrayed this way, and assure both Anthony and Hawley communities, if we are able to determine the individual responsible, we will address it.”

Anthony ISD told KTSM it was aware of the comments and was working on a statement to send out regarding the matter.