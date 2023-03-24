EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A run to honor the life of a longtime Borderland coach and raise money for scholarships will be held Sunday, April 2 at Nations Tobin Park in Northeast El Paso, organizers announced.

Runners in a past Coach Archie Duran Memorial 5K. Courtesy photo from organizers.

The 5th Annual Coach Archie Duran Memorial 5K Run & Walk continues to grow, organizers said.

The run raises money for the Coach Archie Duran Memorial Fund, held with the Paso del Norte Community Foundation. The fund honors the life and legacy of Jefferson and Irvin high school teacher and coach Archie Duran, who died in a bus accident during a high school sports trip six years ago.

Since its inception, the 5K run and fun walk has helped the fund award over $20,000 to El Paso high school students.

Race participants will have the opportunity to complete the 3.1-mile run/walk on April 2 at Nations Tobin Park in Northeast El Paso and virtually at the place and pace of their choice. Participants who register before March 31 will have the option to pick up their race packet on April 1 at The Hoppy Monk, 4141 N. Mesa, or request to have their packet mailed.

Individual registration fee is $30 per runner/walker. All proceeds will go towards the Coach Archie Duran Memorial Foundation which provides scholarships to El Paso area students in pursuit of a higher education. Donations are also accepted and can be provided via the Paso Del Norte Charitable Foundation at: Paso del Norte Community Foundation – Coach Archie Duran Memorial Fund.

“Now in our fifth year, the 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk continues to honor the life and legacy of Coach Duran while creating more scholarship opportunities for El Paso area students. What makes us different? We don’t have strict academic requirements. We want to provide assistance to those students that have little financial support but a strong heartfelt desire to attend college,” said Alex Duran, younger sister of Duran.

To register, http://bit.ly/CADMRUN5K.



For more information about the race please contact Alex Durán at 915-790-3085 or email at CoachArchieDuranMF@gmail.com.