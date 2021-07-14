Race El Paso’s ‘Eagle in the Sun Triathlon’ kicks off in August

by: Tatiana Favela

Posted: / Updated:

Race El Paso: Eagle in the Sun Triathlon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On your mark, get set, go! Race El Paso is gearing up for more in-person racing and wants to see more people at the finish line.

The Eagle in the Sun Triathlon will take place on August 29 at Ascarate Park.

Registration for the race is open however, the price to reserve your spot will increase starting August 1.

Race El Paso is introducing a new initiative in partnership with El Paso Children’s Hospital and PBS El Paso. The Active Family Campaign will launch in August and will provide access to experts and topics to help people make educated choices for their family’s wellness.

The Anthony Flying Horse Half Marathon, 10k and 5k will also make its big return on November 21, 2021.

