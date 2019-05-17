¿Qué Pasa?: Viva El Paso!, Pikachu Party, Axe Throwing

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) ⁠— The City of El Paso estimates it'll lose $1.3 million in toll revenue at its international bridges this year and city leaders don't expect to recoup those loses any time soon.

The decrease in collections coincides with the reassignment of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers to migrant processing duties this year, according to an Aug. 5 report from the city's International Bridges Department.