Pumpkin patch, La Union Corn Maze officially returns Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Let the 2021 fall traditions begin.



La Union Corn Maze will open on Saturday, September 25 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the pumpkin patch will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Those who plan to attend can sign up for a time slot, dress up with the family, and enjoy the day at the farm. There will also be opportunities to take portraits that will help make the day more memorable.



“The pumpkin patch is great, we have acres of pumpkins, varieties, colors and sizes and we’ll be doing the wagon ride to the pumpkin patch this year so everyone can come, enjoy the festivities and enjoy the pumpkin patch as well,” said Karoline Sondgeroth, Manager, La Union Maze



During opening weekend, all teachers, first responders and active duty military will get tickets half price off.



The pumpkin patch and maze will run through September 25 – November 7.



For tickets to the pumpkin patch and La Union Corn Maze, click here. For more information about what else to expect this year, click here.

