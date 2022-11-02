EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating Rufina Holguin, 71, of Las Cruces.

She is 5 feet tall, weighs 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen leaving Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces on Oct. 30. She was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt, and grey sweatpants, and had a bandage on her chin. Her destination and method of travel are not known.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rufina Holguin is asked to contact the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office at (575) 526-0795 or dial 911.