“Most Wanted” fugitives for week of Feb. 17,

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso releases the “Most Wanted” fugitives each week for both the El Paso Police and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Fugitives for the week of Feb. 17 are:

El Paso Police

Melinda Kline: Age 52; 5-foot-1; 155 pounds; blond/strawberry hair; blue eyes. Charges: Misappropriation fiduciary/financial property equal to or greater than $20,000 and less than $100,000; theft of property more than $30,000 and less than $150,000. Bond is $200,000.

Hamam Abdo Hamed Hafeed: Age 22; 6 feet; 160 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: deadly conduct. Bond is $50,000.

Eric Cardenas: Age 28; 5-foot-4; 170 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Deceptive business practice. Bond is $20,000.

Fernando De Santiago: Age 21; 5-11; 148 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charges: two counts of credit card or debit card abuse. Bond is $10,000.

Kenneth Bock: Age 56; 5-8; 170 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Unauthorized use of vehicle. No bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

David Andres Aldrete: Age 30; 5-9; 190 pounds; brown hair and green eyes. Charge: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Bond is $200,000.

Anthony Ray Vasquez: Age 45; 5-4; 139 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: burglary of habitation. Bond is $100,000.

Kimberly Anne Nitkowski: Age 50; 5-1; 105 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Assault of peace officer/judge. Bond is $50,000.

Ricardo Beltran: Age 60; 5-10; 150 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: driving while intoxicated, third or more time. Bond is $101,000.

Nellia Pewitt: Age 39; 5-2; 144 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Burglary of habitation. Bond is $50,000.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS), or visit www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you can qualify for a cash reward.