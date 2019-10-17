Public testimony planned for community members to share impact on El Paso shooting

The purpose of the hearing is for community members to testify how they've been personally affected from mass shootings, but also to let their voices be heard when it comes to taking action.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Members of Texas state leadership will soon be in the Borderland. They’ll be visiting to hear testimonials on the effect mass shootings have in the state.



The purpose of the hearing is for community members to testify how they’ve been personally affected from mass shootings, but also to let their voices be heard when it comes to taking action.

Cheyanne Lozano is one of many El Pasoans that is still hurting over the August 3rd mass shooting.



“As a country we can’t just push it aside and wait for the next one to happen before something is done,” Lozano told KTSM, “The loss of sense of security. The loss of the sense of safety you usually have going to work really shocked me. I didn’t realize that for about a month I was angry.”



On Monday, October 21st, the Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety State Senate Select Committee will host a hearing in El Paso where the community can testify their impact of mass shootings in Texas.

“It’s important that they have to have it here. I’m very glad to hear that they’ll have it here because the people of El Paso are the ones that are hurting so much,” Lozano shared.

El Paso State Senator Jose Rodriguez said the committee will benefit from hearing personal impacts and show the state the urgency of taking more action.

“We all think it’s not going to happen in our community and especially in El Paso but here we are. It happened on the third so it’s important because we’re not immune from these things,” Rodriguez said, “Anybody who has an interest, if you have a background or not but you want to express yourself on this issue about guns, white supremacy, potential solutions to gun violence in America, this is our opportunity right here in El Paso.”

“If we don’t take advantage of this opportunity to get our voices heard in the place that was most affected then it’s kind of a dishonor,” Lozano added.



The hearing will take place on UTEP’s campus at the El Paso Natural Gas Conference Center from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.



The committee will also take written testimonials as an alternative or for those who can’t attend.

“I can’t imagine how much it hurt the people who actually lost their family but the sense of the horror, the fear that was in the city from then and a little bit still now. Those thoughts have to get out,” Lopez shared.