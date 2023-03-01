EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With cold temperatures and possible snow flurries showing up in the Borderland Thursday morning, a list of delays for public schools in the area are now being posted.

Gadsden ISD: Classes in Gadsden ISD will begin after a 2-hour delay Thursday, March 2.

“When Weather becomes a concern, GISD will collaborate with transportation company (Boone Transportation), New Mexico Department of Transportation, and New Mexico State Police, prior to buses starting their morning routes. Due to anticipated winter weather, it was determined that roads will not be safe for travel.”

–Gadsden ISD

Las Cruces Public Schools: A two-hour delay for all students and staff will take place Thursday, March 2. Bus schedules have been adjusted to accommodate the late start.

“The Southwest New Mexico Music Educators Association Orchestra Music Performance Assessment (MPA) will proceed as originally scheduled for all schools, as bussing of students will not be impacted by the late start.”

–Las Cruces Public Schools

For any additional weather delays or updates, please monitor the LCPS homepage: www.lcps.net