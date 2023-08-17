EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Government Services Agency (GSA) will be giving the community a look at its latest plans for the Bridge of Americas port facility in a public meeting on Thursday, Aug. 17, according to the office of El Paso County Commissioner David C. Stout.

The public meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the El Paso County Coliseum VIP meeting room. The community is welcomed to attend and learn more about the project.

“The GSA is managing the $700 million project to meet the needs of the port operators, primarily U.S. Customs and Border Protection. It also has been promoted in the context of U.S.-Mexico trade. However, with Santa Theresa to the west and Zaragoza and Tornillo to the east trending up, now is a generational opportunity to further reduce or even remove truck traffic from BOTA and restore it to its historical place as a connection between gathering spaces for residents of two cities and two nations.” said the office of El Paso County Commissioner David C. Stout.