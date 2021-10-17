Public invited to meetings about Sun Metro service changes

A CNG-fueled 35-foot New Flyer bus in service with Sun Metro CNG in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with Sun Metro announced that the transit company will implement changes to service starting on Sunday, November 21. Ahead of the change, the public is invited to attend two community meetings about the changes that are coming.

The meetings will be held on Monday, October 18 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Sun Metro Transit Operations Center located at 10151 Montana.

“The modifications focus on realigning underutilized routes, eliminating duplication of service, and expanding service into neighborhoods where we are experiencing a demand for service,” said Ellen Smyth the Sun Metro Managing Director. “Our goal is to provide continuous improvements to ensure our public transit system makes travel easy and convenient.”

Sun Metro says those who cannot go to the meetings in person can call theCustomer Service Center at (915) 212-3333 during regular business hours to get details about the service modifications.

The following route changes were sent to KTSM 9 News by the City of El Paso.

Route 5: Far East/ Cielo Vista Express – route change now traveling on Pebble Hills minimizing Zaragoza traffic congestion.

Far East/ Cielo Vista Express – route change now traveling on Pebble Hills, minimizing Zaragoza traffic congestion. Route 6: Far East/ Mission Valley Express – route change now traveling on Pebble Hills, minimizing Zaragoza traffic congestion.

Route 12: Doniphan Circulator – route and schedule change providing service to Artcraft, Borderland, and Upper Valley.

Route 17: Three Hills NW EPCC – route and schedule change to service South Desert Boulevard directly for improved service time. Route 19 to serve the area.

New routes will include 26 and 89.

Route 26: Five Points/Alameda Express – new express route servicing 5 Points and the University Medical Center of El Paso campus.

Route 89: Zaragoza Bridge Circulator – new route due to increase in service demand.

The following routes are being deactivated due to low ridership and, or due to duplication in services.

Route 3: Ysleta Express –the route will be deactivated. Alameda Brio to serve the area.

Route 16: Upper Valley Circulator – route will be deactivated. Route 12 to serve the area.

Route 33: Gov’t Hill via Bassett Place – the route will be deactivated. Multiple route options to service the area.

Route 42: Northeast Connector – the route will be deactivated, Dyer Brio to serve the area.

