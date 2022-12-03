EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is hosting a special event Sunday, Dec. 4 to announce its two participating teams in this year’s game.

The gathering will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Sunland Park Racetrack. The announcement on which two teams will face off in the 89th annual Sun Bowl game will be made at approximately 1 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

“We want the entire community to join us for a GR-R-REAT time at Sunland Park Racetrack as we will find out who will be playing in the 89th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game,” said Bernie Olivas, Sun Bowl Association executive director. “We will have some giveaways and of course, one can enjoy all Sunland Park Racetrack has to offer while there.”

The game will be played at 12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 and will pit a team from the ACC vs. a team from the Pac-12.